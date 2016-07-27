BRIEF-Axcelis says received orders for Purion H high current implanter
* Axcelis technologies - has received orders for purion h high current implanter from two manufacturers of memory devices in asia pacific region
July 27 Gruppo Editoriale L'espresso Spa :
* Says group should be able to achieve FY 2016 net result, excluding non-recurring items, in line with previous year
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 52 percent
DUBAI, Jan 30 Saudi Telecom Co STC has agreed to buy mobile transmitter towers from rival operator Atheeb Telecommunication Co for 230 million riyals ($61 million).