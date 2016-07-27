July 27 Kohls Corp:

* Kohl's announces new partnership with Under Armour to propel its active business

* Under Armour will be available at kohl's stores nationwide, kohls.com in early 2017 in women's, men's, kids, accessories, footwear, home