July 27 Americas Silver Corp

* Guidance for 2016 remains unchanged at 2.5 - 3.0 million ounces in silver production

* Consolidated silver production for quarter was about 556,000 silver ounces representing decrease of 16 pct compared to Q2 2015

* Qtrly lead production increased 45 pct year-over-year