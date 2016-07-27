BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Titan Logix Corp
* Titan logix corp. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21