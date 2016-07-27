July 27 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Announced initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of MVA-BN-based Yellow Fever Vaccine

* Preclinical study conducted demonstrated that the vaccine candidate provided complete protection against infection with the virus in hamsters

* Preclinical studies suggest that combining MVA-BN with ISA 720 induces a strong immune response after a single dose of vaccine