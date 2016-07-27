BRIEF-Durect says working with clinical advisors to design phase 2 studies on dur-928 development program
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
July 27 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Announced initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of MVA-BN-based Yellow Fever Vaccine
* Preclinical study conducted demonstrated that the vaccine candidate provided complete protection against infection with the virus in hamsters
* Preclinical studies suggest that combining MVA-BN with ISA 720 induces a strong immune response after a single dose of vaccine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Teva announces FDA approval of two new RespiClick maintenance inhalers for the treatment of asthma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 A ban on planting genetically modified corn in Mexico is likely to continue for years as a slow-moving legal battle grinds on, said a top executive of U.S.-based seed and agrochemical company Monsanto Co.