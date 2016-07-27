July 27 UK's Civil Aviation Authority:

* Believes extension by one year of current price control on Heathrow would be in the interests of users

* Propose price control extension on Heathrow should be implemented by a rollover of the existing cap, i.e. a price path of RPI-1.5 pct

* Heathrow price control extension will reduce risk that H7 process is sub-optimal due to runway uncertainty, lower levels of industry engagement Source text for Eikon: