BRIEF-Mosaic Capital Corp announces $25 mln common share subscription privilege offering
* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces $25 million common share subscription privilege offering
July 27 Terreno Realty Corp
* Terreno Realty Corporation increases quarterly dividend and files second quarter 2016 financial statements
* Increases regular quarterly cash dividend by 11.1 percent to $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces $25 million common share subscription privilege offering
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019