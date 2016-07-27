July 27 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):

* GMP Property SOCIMI to start trading on Spain's alternative market on 29 July

* GMP Property SOCIMI to list on MAB at reference price of 42 euros ($46.17) per share and overall valuation of 803 million euros

