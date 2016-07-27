UPDATE 1-ECB to review policy in June, won't wind down stimulus - Nowotny
* Dismisses debate about Italy, France leaving euro (Adds details quote)
July 27 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):
* GMP Property SOCIMI to start trading on Spain's alternative market on 29 July
* GMP Property SOCIMI to list on MAB at reference price of 42 euros ($46.17) per share and overall valuation of 803 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/2aK1UQg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dismisses debate about Italy, France leaving euro (Adds details quote)
* RBI - India Post Payments Bank Limited commences operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kiKzom)
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization