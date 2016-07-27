BRIEF-Mosaic Capital Corp announces $25 mln common share subscription privilege offering
* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces $25 million common share subscription privilege offering
July 27 Om Asset Management Plc
* Om Asset Management Plc files for potential notes offering size not disclosed - Sec filing
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019