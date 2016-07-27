BRIEF-Mastercard reports sale of 205,035 shares of class A common stock
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage:
July 27 Monrif SpA :
* H1 net loss 0.7 million euros ($769,860.00) versus loss 3.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 84.4 million euros versus 91.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Office Depot Inc, No. 2 U.S. office supplies retailer, appointed Lenovo Group Ltd senior executive Gerry Smith as its chief executive and board member Joseph Vassalluzzo as chairman from Feb. 27.
* Navneet Education Ltd says incorporated Navneet (HK) Limited and holds 70% of its paid up equity share capital Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kiZn6D) Further company coverage: