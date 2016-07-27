BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Coca-Cola Co
* Consumer environment weakening in China, wholesalers are adjusting to lower expected sales growth and bringing down inventory levels
* Expect China operations to remain under pressure for rest of year
* "focusing on better execution particularly in second tier and rural areas in China , upping the game in terms of affordable offerings"
* Executive- "believe the Argentinian government is taking the right steps to secure its economic recovery"
* On conf call- weakening demand in certain large emerging and developing markets impacted volume in Q2
* On conf call- not expecting a material improvement in conditions in remainder of year
* Volume deceleration in Q2 was concentrated in a number of markets with macroeconomic challenges such as China, Argentina, Venezuela
* Executive- think challenges in Brazil will continue through remainder of the year Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21