Intesa's bold gamble stuns cosy club of Italian finance
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles
July 27 Fiera Capital Corp
* Co's U.S. Unit entered into agreement that will bring team of Larch Lane Advisors Llc and its current strategies to fiera capital
* Says Larch Lane Team is expected to join Fiera Capital on September 1, 2016
* Larch lane's strategies are expected to add approximately $500 million in assets under management to Fiera Capital's U.S. division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles
* No basis for speculation of corporate proposal - QBE (Adds sources, background, share price)
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.