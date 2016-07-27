July 27 Fiera Capital Corp

* Co's U.S. Unit entered into agreement that will bring team of Larch Lane Advisors Llc and its current strategies to fiera capital

* Says Larch Lane Team is expected to join Fiera Capital on September 1, 2016

* Larch lane's strategies are expected to add approximately $500 million in assets under management to Fiera Capital's U.S. division