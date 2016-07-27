BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 Community Trust Bancorp Inc :
* Increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per share beginning with October 1, 2016 payment
* Community Trust Bancorp increases its cash dividend
* Increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per share
* New dividend represents an increase of 3.23 pct in quarterly cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21