BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
July 27 (Reuters) -
* Kadmon Holdings LLC shares open at $11.55 in debut, below IPO price of $12 per share Further company coverage:
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21