BRIEF-Mosaic Capital Corp announces $25 mln common share subscription privilege offering
July 27 (Reuters) -
* Comcast CEO Brian Roberts says not looking for acquisitions in wireless market - CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019