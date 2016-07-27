BRIEF-Mosaic Capital Corp announces $25 mln common share subscription privilege offering
* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces $25 million common share subscription privilege offering
July 27 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says unit Oramed Ltd. entered into a General Technical Agreement with Premas Biotech Pvt. Ltd - SEC Filing
* Says subsidiary will pay Premas amount of up to $4.3 million that will be paid over the term of the engagement
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019