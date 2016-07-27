BRIEF-Indraprastha Medical Corporation Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 57.4 million rupees versus profit 35.5 million rupees year ago
July 27 Almirall SA :
* Says enters into a license agreement with Sun Pharma Industries for tildrakizumab in Europe for psoriasis
* Says to pay Sun Pharma an initial upfront payment of $50 million
* Says Sun Pharma will be eligible to get milestone payments, sales milestone payments and royalties on net sales
* Says phase-3 studies of tildrakizumab have recently been completed
* FDA approves sNDA for Avycaz to include new Phase III data in patients with complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis Further company coverage:
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals announces updates from clinical program of Fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura