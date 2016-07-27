July 27 Almirall SA :

* Says enters into a license agreement with Sun Pharma Industries for tildrakizumab in Europe for psoriasis

* Says to pay Sun Pharma an initial upfront payment of $50 million

* Says Sun Pharma will be eligible to get milestone payments, sales milestone payments and royalties on net sales

* Says phase-3 studies of tildrakizumab have recently been completed

Source text for Eikon:, bit.ly/2abGfVt

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)