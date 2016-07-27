BRIEF-Precise Biometrics shares suspended - Nasdaq Stockholm
* Stockholm Stock Exchange says it has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Precise Biometrics with effect from 13:47 CET until further notice
July 27 Technicolor SA :
* H1 net loss EUR 52 million ($57.14 million) versus profit of EUR 48 million year ago
* H1 adjusted EBITDA of operating businesses EUR 177 million, up by EUR 95 million year-over-year at constant currency
* H1 adjusted EBIT EUR 171 million versus EUR 159 million year ago
* H1 group revenues EUR 2.42 billion versus EUR 1.62 billion year ago
* Confirms its 2016 objectives of a free cash flow in excess of EUR 240 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 600 million to EUR 630 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs an agreement with Shiny and its unit MediaStoke for the acquisition of the business units related to data, location based advertising and video advertising
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale