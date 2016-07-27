BRIEF-AMG announces initiation of cash dividend, increase in share repurchase authorization
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
Tesla Motors Inc
* Extending leasing program for Model S 60, model S 60D and model X 60D, now through September 30th Source text - bit.ly/2aeMk0E Further company coverage:
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 30 Eike Batista, once Brazil's richest man, flew into Rio de Janeiro on Monday and was detained by federal police in connection with charges including an alleged $16 million bribe to a former governor, Globo news television reported.