BRIEF-AMG announces initiation of cash dividend, increase in share repurchase authorization
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
July 27 Eurazeo :
* H1 2016 economic revenue: 1,869.9 million euros ($2.05 billion) or +6.4 pct on a constant Eurazeo scope basis
* H1 adjusted EBIT 89.6 million euros versus 79.8 million euros year ago
* NAV per share: 68.1 euros as of June 30, 2016
* H1 net income attributable to owners of the company: 73.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
* Board approved co to invest in waste-to-energy plant project with Synova Advance Power Services in total amount of 66.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)