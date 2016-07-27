July 27 Eurazeo :

* H1 2016 economic revenue: 1,869.9 million euros ($2.05 billion) or +6.4 pct on a constant Eurazeo scope basis

* H1 adjusted EBIT 89.6 million euros versus 79.8 million euros year ago

* NAV per share: 68.1 euros as of June 30, 2016

* H1 net income attributable to owners of the company: 73.5 million euros