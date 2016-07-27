BRIEF-Precise Biometrics shares suspended - Nasdaq Stockholm
* Stockholm Stock Exchange says it has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Precise Biometrics with effect from 13:47 CET until further notice
July 27 Antevenio Sa :
* First-Half 2016 sales at 12.2 million euros ($13.41 million) , up +10 pct
* Anticipates growth in results for the first half of 2016 and for the full year Source text: bit.ly/2amJDv4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs an agreement with Shiny and its unit MediaStoke for the acquisition of the business units related to data, location based advertising and video advertising
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale