BRIEF-AMG announces initiation of cash dividend, increase in share repurchase authorization
July 27 Mercialys SA :
* H1 growth in invoiced rents: +14.0 pct to 91.9 million euros ($101.03 million)
* H1 sustained growth in FFO: +3.3 pct to 58.7 million euros
* H1 net rental income 87.1 million euros versus 77.2 million euros year ago
* Outlook for 2016: Mercialys is reconfirming its targets for organic rental growth excluding indexation of over +2 pct and +2 pct FFO growth
* Outlook for 2016: Mercialys is reconfirming its targets for organic rental growth excluding indexation of over +2 pct and +2 pct FFO growth

* Payment of an interim dividend of 0.43 euros
* Board approved co to invest in waste-to-energy plant project with Synova Advance Power Services in total amount of 66.7 million baht
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars