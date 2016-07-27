BRIEF-Indraprastha Medical Corporation Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 57.4 million rupees versus profit 35.5 million rupees year ago
July 27 Onxeo SA :
* Signs exclusive license agreement with Pint Pharma for commercialization of Beleodaq in PTCL in South America
* Onxeo to receive upfront payment, regulatory and commercial milestones, and sales royalties for a total deal value greater than USD 20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* FDA approves sNDA for Avycaz to include new Phase III data in patients with complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis Further company coverage:
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals announces updates from clinical program of Fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura