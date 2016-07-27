BRIEF-AMG announces initiation of cash dividend, increase in share repurchase authorization
July 27 Copart Inc:
* On July 21, 2016, Copart Inc entered into a second amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Second amendment provides for increase in secured revolving credit commitments by $500.0 million
* Second amendment to credit agreement provides for extension of termination date of revolving credit facility from March 15, 2021 to July 21, 2021
* Increase in secured revolving credit commitments brings principal amount of revolving credit commitments under credit agreement to $850.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2abFvzJ) Further company coverage:
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 30 Eike Batista, once Brazil's richest man, flew into Rio de Janeiro on Monday and was detained by federal police in connection with charges including an alleged $16 million bribe to a former governor, Globo news television reported.