* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
July 27 Coface Sa :
* H1 turnover at 717 million euros, down 5.7 pct versus H1-2015
* H1 net income (group share) down at 26 million euros, of which 3 million in Q2
* H1 net combined ratio at 92.2 pct
* Coface reiterates its expectation of a net loss ratio of 63 pct to 66 pct for full-year 2016
* Remains cautious overall for 2016
* H1 operating income 51.8 million euros versus 102.6 million euros year ago
* An exceptional dividend of 0.06 euros per share proposed for 2016
H1 solvency remains strong at 155 pct
Board approved co to invest in waste-to-energy plant project with Synova Advance Power Services in total amount of 66.7 million baht
Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars