BRIEF-Precise Biometrics shares suspended - Nasdaq Stockholm
* Stockholm Stock Exchange says it has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Precise Biometrics with effect from 13:47 CET until further notice
July 27 Impresa Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :
* Q2 net profit 3.7 million euros ($4.1 million) versus 3.5 million euros year ago
* Q2 revenue 56.6 million euros versus 61.5 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 8.3 million euros versus 9.3 million euros year ago
* Expects increase of net profits in 2016, as well as continued reduction of remunerated liabilities
Source text: bit.ly/29ZSPpj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs an agreement with Shiny and its unit MediaStoke for the acquisition of the business units related to data, location based advertising and video advertising
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale