BRIEF-Precise Biometrics shares suspended - Nasdaq Stockholm
* Stockholm Stock Exchange says it has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Precise Biometrics with effect from 13:47 CET until further notice
July 27 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :
* H1 net profit 117.7 million euros ($129.4 million) versus 97.8 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 521.6 million euros versus 478.5 million euros year ago
* H1 adjusted EBITDA 160.0 million euros versus 119.5 million euros year ago
* H1 ad revenue 508.0 million euros versus 473.2 million euros year ago
* Signs an agreement with Shiny and its unit MediaStoke for the acquisition of the business units related to data, location based advertising and video advertising
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale