BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Makheia Group SA :
* Buys digital agency Les Argonautes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
DUBAI, Jan 30 Saudi Arabia's Atheeb Telecommunication Co said Monday it had agreed to sell some of its mobile towers to rival operator Saudi Telecom Co for 230 million riyals ($61.33 million).
(Repeats without changes) OSLO, Jan 30 Norway's Telenor reported the following fourth-quarter earnings and 2017 outlook for its Thai unit dtac on Monday (in millions of Norwegian crowns): 4.kv 2016 4.kv 2015 Revenues 5,086 5,533 EBITDA ex items 1,599 1,598 EBITDA 1,548 1,582 Operating profit 129 419 Capex 1,4