July 27 Northrop Grumman Corp
* Says expected 2017 FAS expense would be about $200 million
higher or $670 million
* Says saw no material impact related to Brexit vote in
second-quarter
* Says see a higher level of capex on the "non-facilities
side of things" in H2 2016
* Says margin rate co is realizing on F-35 program
currently, is not what it expected at this level of maturity
* Says co is talking about F-35 LRIP 9 and 10 contracts
moving into full rate production, and would expect margins to be
a bit higher
* Says will move to performance-based payments as it gets on
F-35 LRIP 9 and 10 contracts, which "will liquidate some of the
withhold in terms of cash flow"
