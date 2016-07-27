BRIEF-Indraprastha Medical Corporation Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 57.4 million rupees versus profit 35.5 million rupees year ago
July 27 I.Ceram SA :
* H1 revenue 783,000 euros ($860,360.40) versus 731,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2avQ4wZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Dec quarter net profit 57.4 million rupees versus profit 35.5 million rupees year ago
* FDA approves sNDA for Avycaz to include new Phase III data in patients with complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis Further company coverage:
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals announces updates from clinical program of Fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura