Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 27 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As
* Decides to authorize management for share repurchase
* Says allocates up to 150 million lira ($49.39 million) fund for share buyback
* Decides to buy sell and redeem company bonds within the limits of this fund
* Decides to set up a participation finance company with 35.0 million lira capital Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0371 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)