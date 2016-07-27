July 27 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As

* Decides to authorize management for share repurchase

* Says allocates up to 150 million lira ($49.39 million) fund for share buyback

* Decides to buy sell and redeem company bonds within the limits of this fund

* Decides to set up a participation finance company with 35.0 million lira capital Source text for Eikon:,

($1 = 3.0371 liras)