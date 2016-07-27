July 27 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin pharmaceutical inc says in study no serious adverse events were observed, and most common adverse events were mild in severity

* Biomarin provides positive proof-of-concept data for bmn 270 gene therapy in hemophilia a in late breaking oral presentation at the world federation of hemophilia (wfh) 2016 world congress

* Biomarin pharmaceutical inc says study medication was generally well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)