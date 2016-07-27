BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Biomarin pharmaceutical inc says in study no serious adverse events were observed, and most common adverse events were mild in severity
* Biomarin provides positive proof-of-concept data for bmn 270 gene therapy in hemophilia a in late breaking oral presentation at the world federation of hemophilia (wfh) 2016 world congress
* Biomarin pharmaceutical inc says study medication was generally well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."