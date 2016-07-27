BRIEF-IHS Markit modifies share repurchase authorization
* IHS Markit Ltd - increases size of authorization; extends through may 2018
July 27 IAC/INTERACTIVE CORP * Says adjusted ebitda will increase "more than double" this year * Sees FY 2016 total iac adjusted ebitda $473-$527 mln * Sees FY 2016 match group adjusted ebitda $400-$415 mln * Sees FY 2016 operating loss $82 mln - $3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
* Renesola Ltd - Number of company's shares represented by each American Depositary share will be changed from two shares to ten shares
* Bell has agreed to continue to serve in his role as CEO of company until June 30, 2017