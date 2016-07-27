BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Infinera Corp
* Infinera Corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Non-GAAP net income for quarter was $0.21 per diluted share
* GAAP revenue for quarter was $258.8 million compared to $244.8 million in Q1
* Non-GAAP revenue for quarter was $259.0 million compared to $245.0 million in Q1
* GAAP net income for quarter was $0.08 per diluted share
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."