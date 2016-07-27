BRIEF-Indraprastha Medical Corporation Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 57.4 million rupees versus profit 35.5 million rupees year ago
July 27 Vectura Group Plc :
* Vectura initiates legal proceedings against GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)
* Vectura has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GSK claiming infringement of Vectura's U.S. patents in Delaware district court
* Continues to remain open to finding a mutually acceptable solution in order to avoid costs and potential uncertainty over royalties that have, up to now, been subject to a cap of 13 mln stg per calendar year
* Separate licence agreement with GSK relating to legacy Skyepharma dry powder formulation technology used in Ellipta products is unaffected
* Despite notification from GSK, directors believe that revenues for current financial year ending December 2016 remain in line with current expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
