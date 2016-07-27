BRIEF-AMG announces initiation of cash dividend, increase in share repurchase authorization
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
July 27 Locindus SA :
* H1 net banking profit 7.1 million euros ($7.80 million)versus 7.8 million euros year ago
* H1 gross operating income 4.3 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net consolidated income after taxes 2.7 million euros, down 9 pct.
* Sees level of activity in 2016 close to that of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AMG announces initiation of cash dividend and increase in share repurchase authorization
* Board approved co to invest in waste-to-energy plant project with Synova Advance Power Services in total amount of 66.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)