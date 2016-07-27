BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
July 27 Deutsche Boerse AG
* Says extraordinary cash inflow of approximately eur 1.0 billion due to sale of ISE
* Says consolidated Q2 earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) amounted to eur 279.0 million
* Says consolidated net revenue rose 10 per cent compared with same quarter of previous year, to eur 600.7 million
* Says adjusted net profit up 21 per cent to around eur 219 million
* Says adjusted for non-recurring effects, basic earnings per share were eur 1.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)