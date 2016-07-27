July 27 Deutsche Boerse AG

* Says extraordinary cash inflow of approximately eur 1.0 billion due to sale of ISE

* Says consolidated Q2 earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) amounted to eur 279.0 million

* Says consolidated net revenue rose 10 per cent compared with same quarter of previous year, to eur 600.7 million

* Says adjusted net profit up 21 per cent to around eur 219 million

* Says adjusted net profit up 21 per cent to around eur 219 million

* Says adjusted for non-recurring effects, basic earnings per share were eur 1.17