July 27 Heartland Advisors, Inc. Reports 13.6
Pct Stake In Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc
* Heartland Advisors Inc. reports 13.6 pct stake in
Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc as of July 26,
2016 - SEC filing
* Heartland Advisors Inc may discuss ideas with perma-fix
environmental that, if effected, may result in changes in co's
board or management and/or other strategic alternatives
* Heartland Advisors Inc - says its ideas on strategic
alternatives for Perma-Fix Environmental may include hiring of
an investment banker to find an appropriate buyer
