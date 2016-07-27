July 27 Heartland Advisors, Inc. Reports 13.6 Pct Stake In Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc

* Heartland Advisors Inc. reports 13.6 pct stake in Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc as of July 26, 2016 - SEC filing

* Heartland Advisors Inc may discuss ideas with perma-fix environmental that, if effected, may result in changes in co's board or management and/or other strategic alternatives

* Heartland Advisors Inc - says its ideas on strategic alternatives for Perma-Fix Environmental may include hiring of an investment banker to find an appropriate buyer