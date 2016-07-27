Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 27 Nikkei:
* NTT Docomo's first-quarter operating profit likely rose by a fifth on the year to around 280 billion yen - Nikkei
* NTT Docomo Inc's qtrly operating revenue appears to have edged up from a year earlier to between 1.08 trillion yen and 1.09 trillion yen - Nikkei
* NTT Docomo is expected to maintain its full-year earnings guidance - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2aa0Mot) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)