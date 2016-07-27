July 27 Nikkei:

* NTT Docomo's first-quarter operating profit likely rose by a fifth on the year to around 280 billion yen - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo Inc's qtrly operating revenue appears to have edged up from a year earlier to between 1.08 trillion yen and 1.09 trillion yen - Nikkei

* NTT Docomo is expected to maintain its full-year earnings guidance - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2aa0Mot) Further company coverage: