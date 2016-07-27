BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 27 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Teva receives clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for Actavis Generics acquisition
* Has satisfied regulatory approval requirements under purchase agreement to complete acquisition of Actavis Generics
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S