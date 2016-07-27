BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
July 27 United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp :
* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp enters into purchase agreement with Due South Energy Ltd
* Will acquire an interest in one advanced and several potential renewable energy projects located in Africa and Middle East
* Will issue 2 million common shares in capital of Corporation to Due South at closing of acquisition
* Following completion of deal, current CEO of Due South, Steven Edwards will become president of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru