July 27 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vanda pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Vanda reiterates 2016 net product sales guidance of $143 million to $153 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11; revenue $36.03 million

* Says reiterates its prior 2016 financial guidance

* Hetlioz net product sales grew to $17.5 million , fanapt net product sales grew to $18.6 million in q2 2016

* Says year end 2016 cash is expected to be between $123 and $143 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)