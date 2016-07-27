July 27 Martin Midstream Partners Lp
* Martin Midstream Partners reports 2016 second quarter
financial results
* Says partnership had a net loss for Q2 of 2016 of $1.2
mln, a loss of $0.14 per limited partner unit.
* Q2 revenue $190.3 mln vs I/B/E/S view $225.1 mln
* Partnership's distributable cash flow for second-quarter
2016 did not meet internal forecast
* Expect maintenance capital and turnaround expenditures to
be significantly lower in second half of year
* Challenging marine fundamentals continue
