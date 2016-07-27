BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Pilgrims Pride Corp
* Pilgrim's Pride reports operating income of $237 million with an operating margin of 11.7 pct for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 sales $2.03 bln vs I/B/E/S view $2.02 bln
* Q2 GAAP shr $0.60
* Q2 shr view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says qtrly operating income margins of 9.8 pct in U.S. and 20.5 pct in Mexico operations, respectively
* Says prepared foods to launch new ABF veg-fed chicken sausage products
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."