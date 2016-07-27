BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Healthways Inc
* Says has signed a definitive agreement to sell its total population health services (TPHS) business to Sharecare, Inc.
* Healthways will pay Sharecare $25 mln at closing to fund expected negative cash flow for 12-month period following closing
* Healthways inc says expects to complete a restructuring of its corporate support infrastructure by end of 2016
* Healthways inc says sale also includes healthways' two emerging solutions businesses, blue zones project by healthways and dr. Ornish's program for reversing heart disease
* Sharecare will issue to healthways an equity right convertible into up to $30 million of sharecare common stock at valuation implied in most recent financing
* Following close of transaction and corporate restructuring, expects to end 2016 with annualized revenue greater than $500 million
* Says currently working with its senior lenders to recalibrate covenants and conditions under its credit agreement
* Given impact of pending transaction and restructuring of corporate support infrastructure, withdrawing previous financial guidance for 2016
* Withdrawing its previous financial guidance for 201
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."