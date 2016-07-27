July 27 CA Inc

* Effective July 26, 2016, appointed Kieran McGrath, currently senior vice president and corporate controller, as interim CFO

* McGrath succeeds Richard J. Beckert, who had served as company's chief financial officer since 2011

* Beckert retired as CFO effective July 26, 2016, is continuing as an employee of company for an interim period