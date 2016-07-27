BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 CA Inc
* Effective July 26, 2016, appointed Kieran McGrath, currently senior vice president and corporate controller, as interim CFO
* McGrath succeeds Richard J. Beckert, who had served as company's chief financial officer since 2011
* Beckert retired as CFO effective July 26, 2016, is continuing as an employee of company for an interim period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale