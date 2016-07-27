BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp suspends operations for up to 48 hours after two accidents
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
July 27 Vivus Inc
* Says lawsuit was filed in response to an abbreviated new drug application filed by Hetero
* Vivus Inc says has filed lawsuit in U.S. District court for district of New Jersey against Hetero USA, Inc. and Hetero Labs Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gold Resource Corporation voluntarily suspends operations for up to 48 hours following two recent accidents
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale