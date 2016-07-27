BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Aaon Inc
* On July 27 Co, Co's units entered into amendment eleven to third restated revolving credit loan agreement
* Amendment provides for extension of $30 million revolving credit facility from effective date to July 27, 2018 - SEC filing
* Amendment modifies company's tangible net worth covenant requirement from $95.0 million to $125.0 million
* Amendment eliminates covenant requirement for company's working capital being at or above $40.0 million
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."