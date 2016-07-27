BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 27 Aetna Humana
* Moody's affirms aetna's ratings, humana's ratings remain on review following doj lawsuit
* The outlook on aetna and its subsidiaries remains stable.
* Ratings reflect that there remains reasonable probability that merger will ultimately be approved despite doj lawsuit
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S