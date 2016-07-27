July 27 Apple Inc

* Apple Inc - Anticipates utilizing about $13.0 billion for capital expenditures during 2016

* Apple Inc - Capital expenditures were $9.3 billion during the first nine months of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2aieXHB Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)